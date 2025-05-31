Commuters & Traders Hit as NH-27 in Jorabat Remains Buried in Red Mud

A day after a severe instance of artificial flooding, Jorabat continues to grapple with a grim and squalid environment. The deluge, triggered by runoff water from nearby hills, brought with it a huge amount of red mud, which has now submerged a portion of the Guwahati to Upper Assam linking carriageway under the present National Highway 27, particularly beneath the Jorabat flyover.

The highway is currently covered in mud up to two feet deep, rendering one side unusable and forcing all vehicular traffic to operate on the remaining lane. This has caused severe inconvenience to commuters. Furthermore, the situation has adversely impacted local businesses, with many facing operational disruptions.

It may be recalled that the artificial flood on Friday had taken a devastating turn, prompting the deployment of SDRF personnel for emergency rescue operations. While water has now receded from the roads, thick mud continues to cover the area, keeping commercial establishments inaccessible to customers. Consequently, business owners have suffered substantial losses for the second consecutive day.

Residents and traders have urged the concerned departmental authorities to urgently clear the red mud and restore full functionality to the national highway. They have also called for permanent measures to resolve Jorabat's recurring artificial flood problem.

