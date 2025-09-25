Confusion at LGBI Airport as Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Arrest Looms

Shyamkanu Mahanta is expected to be arrested soon, sparking widespread speculation about his current location. Earlier reports suggested that he might be at the VIP lounge of Guwahati’s LGBI Airport, having reportedly contacted the CID to surrender.

In addition to Mahanta, several members of the Singapore Assam Association are also believed to be under the agency’s radar, with authorities hinting that more individuals involved in alleged irregularities could soon be taken into custody.

However, a highly placed source at Borjhar airport told Pratidin Time that Mahanta is not currently at Guwahati airport. The confusion appears to have arisen due to the VIP lounge being locked and the presence of CISF personnel, leading some onlookers to speculate that Mahanta was present. Attempts by the public to photograph him at the airport have reportedly failed.

According to updated inputs, Mahanta was initially scheduled to travel to Guwahati via another route but is now believed to be flying directly from Singapore, with an expected arrival at 2:45 PM. Authorities and the public continue to watch closely as the situation unfolds.

