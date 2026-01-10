Congress Begins Three-Day “Raijor Padulit Raijor Congress” Campaign in Guwahati

The Congress party today kicked off its three-day “Raijor Padulit Raijor Congress” campaign in Guwahati, aimed at directly engaging citizens and gathering public suggestions to shape the party’s future agenda.

The campaign began at Kahua Ban Resort on Zoo-Narengi Road, from where Congress representatives set out to visit the homes of prominent citizens across the city. The initiative seeks input from people of all communities, castes, and languages, with the aim of preparing a citizens’ manifesto that reflects public priorities and expectations.

Senior leaders taking part in the campaign include Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Debabrata Saikia, MP Pradyut Bordoloi, Women’s Congress President Mira Barthakur, and several other party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradyut Bordoloi said the campaign, which began in Dibrugarh and has already reached all 35 districts in three phases, is divided into five groups to cover different regions of the state. He emphasised that the party will listen to the public without discrimination and work to form a transparent, progressive government based on people’s feedback.

Debabrata Saikia criticised the BJP, saying the party often undertakes actions without public consent, while Congress will implement measures according to people’s demands. He added that the campaign counters attempts to undermine Assamese identity and public pride during the BJP’s tenure.

The Guwahati program received enthusiastic participation from citizens, who shared their experiences with government schemes and local issues. A major public engagement event is scheduled tomorrow at Rajiv Bhawan, and the campaign is expected to continue across the city over the next three days.

