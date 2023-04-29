Congress Playing Into BJP's Hands, Says AIUDF After Not Being Invited To Oppn Meet

Speaking to reporters on Friday, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam said the Congress, by not inviting the Badruddin Ajmal-led party, at the Oppositions’ meet, has played into the hands of the BJP as the decision will help the saffron camp in future electoral battles.

"The Assam Congress seems to have fallen into the BJP's trap. The Congress, on Thursday, hosted a meeting of 11 Opposition parties but did not extend an invitation to us. They should realise that if all Opposition forces do not come together, the BJP will reap and the political dividends," Aminul Islam said.

"The Congress were in alliance with the AIUDF in the last Assembly polls in Assam. But this time, they have made up their minds not to go with us. They refused an alliance with the AIUDF," he added.

He further alleged that in the last Rajya Sabha elections and the Presidential polls, a large number of Congress MLAs cross-voted in favour of BJP candidates.

On Thursday, a meeting was held at Hotel Lily in Guwahati where representatives of around 11 political parties were present along with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Bora.

Following the meeting, Borah told the media that all parties resolved not to go into an alliance with the minority outfit led by Badruddin Ajmal, adding that "AIUDF is the most unreliable political party and we decided not to forge any alliance with it in future".

The meeting was also attended by AICC’s General Secretary Jitendra Singh.

"A total of 11 political parties were represented at the meeting. Apart from the Congress, the other political parties were the JD(U), NCP, Raijor Dal, RJD, TMC, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML), and Jatiya Dal Assam. Several issues were discussed in the meeting and few decisions were taken as well," the Assam Congress president said after the Meeting.

"A coordination committee of the 11 political parties was formed at the meeting. It will be led by the APCC president. All the parties will come together for a mega public rally in Guwahati once Karnataka Assembly elections (on May 10) are done and dusted," he added.