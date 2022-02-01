Construction of Ghy Club-Bamunimaidam Flyover to Begin This Year: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the construction work of the proposed Guwahati Club-Bamunimaidam flyover to start this year itself. The chief minister announced this while laying the foundation laying ceremony of the RG Baruah Road flyover today.

The chief minister said that the DPR of the flyover has already been completed. The government is to undertake about 4 bighas of land acquisition for the project. The flyover will be four-lane, said CM Sarma.

“As part of our efforts to remove traffic bottlenecks in Guwahati, laid the foundation of a new flyover at Zoo Tiniali, RG Baruah Road. To be built at a cost of ₹78.93 crore, the 580-metre 2-lane flyover will be completed in 18 months and provide huge relief to the commuters,” said CM Sarma.

“We are committed to overall development of Guwahati. Some of our upcoming initiatives in the city include construction of more flyovers, integrated traffic management system, air-conditioned bus stations and construction of new parks, among others,” he added.