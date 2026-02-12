Guwahati: Consumer Awareness Yatra Organised by BIS, CCI

The Consumer Awareness Bharat Yatra programme was organised at the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Limited (NEHHDC) in Guwahati on Thursday as part of a nationwide campaign to promote quality standards, consumer rights and product certification awareness.

The initiative forms part of the Consumer Awareness Bharat Yatra being conducted across the country by the Consumer Confederation of India (CCI) with support from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The awareness drive is being carried out from December 24, 2025, to March 15, 2026, to strengthen public understanding of quality control mechanisms, standardisation practices and consumer protection laws.

Isaac Ginlaldin, Scientist and Joint Director at BIS, addressed the gathering and underscored the importance of adhering to Indian Standards. He highlighted the significance of certification marks such as the ISI Mark and Hallmark in ensuring product safety, reliability and consumer trust. He noted that enhanced awareness about standardisation can play a key role in protecting consumer interests and strengthening market credibility.

Dr Anant Sharma, National Chairman of CCI, stressed the need for greater consumer engagement in promoting accountability within markets. He said informed consumers are central to improving quality and transparency in trade practices.

M Selvraj, National Working President of CCI, elaborated on the objectives and outreach of the Bharat Yatra campaign, which is being conducted in multiple states to build awareness about consumer rights and the regulatory framework supporting quality assurance. National Director Kailash Kumawat and Secretary Sanjay Khandelwal also addressed the programme, calling for coordinated efforts among regulatory agencies, consumer bodies and citizens to foster a strong culture of quality compliance.

J Daniel and other members of the CCI delegation were present and participated in the deliberations.

The event saw participation from officials, representatives of consumer organisations and other stakeholders. Interactive sessions were conducted to sensitise attendees about grievance redressal mechanisms, the role of BIS, and the importance of purchasing certified products bearing recognised quality marks.

The programme forms part of a broader national effort to enhance consumer awareness and strengthen confidence in standardised and certified goods across India.