CSAP Launches "Mission 1 Lakh" To Provide Free Civil Services Coaching

With the aim of reaching one lakh civil services aspirants with their free of cost coaching sessions, Civil Services Achievers' Point (CSAP) launched "Mission 1 Lakh" on Tuesday on the occasion of Independence Day.
Civil Services Achievers’ Point is a coaching institute based in Guwahati which provides intensive coaching programs for competitive examinations conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), and other banking exams.
The vision behind CSAP is to create a conducive atmosphere and provide a single-window platform to the aspirants to give them the wings of joining the Civil Services and contribute to the development of the nation.
CSAP commits its most ardent dedication and efforts, both in teaching and grooming young talent for their success in the examination and beyond. Our well-researched and cutting-edge teaching, coupled with constant personal monitoring and motivation is our USP (Unique Selling Point) and will go a long way in the holistic development of young men and women.
In keeping with its commitment and vision, CSAP today announces the launch of Mission 1 Lakh, a ground-breaking and unprecedented initiative aimed at empowering the economically weaker candidates by providing them with a free online and comprehensive UPSC/APSC foundation course, thereby promoting a level-playing field and fostering inclusivity in the Civil Services Examination arena.
Under the "Mission 1 Lakh" initiative, Civil Services Achievers’ Point plans to coach and mentor at least 1,00,000 aspirants from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The program will offer a holistic approach to exam preparation, covering all three stages of the Civil Services Examination: the Preliminary exam, the Mains exam, and the Interview. Aspirants will receive daily live classes for APSC/UPSC foundation course, weekly doubt-clearing sessions, daily current affairs sessions and one- to-one mentorship.
Moreover, Civil Services Achievers’ Point is introducing an exclusive "Interview Guidance Programme" (IGP), designed to boost up confidence and personality development and to unchain the myth of Interview Boards of the Civil Services Examination. The interview stage is often a make-or-break moment, and the institute aims to ensure that all aspirants, regardless of their economic background, have an equal opportunity to excel. This initiative will include, among a host of other things, one-to-one mock interview sessions with esteemed panellists including Shri Anil Swarup (Retired IAS, Former Coal Secretary of India, Indian Author), Shri Rabindra Kalita (Former APSC Member), and Shri Rajdeep Lekharu, (Director, Civil Services Achievers’ Point.)
Mr. Rajdeep Lekharu, the founder and Director of Civil Services Achievers’ Point, expressed his enthusiasm about the new initiative, and said, "We believe that financial constraints should not be a hindrance to realizing one's dream of serving the nation through the Civil Services. With 'Mission 1 Lakh,' we are committed to equipping economically weaker and disadvantaged aspirants with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to succeed in this highly competitive examination."
The launch of "Mission 1 Lakh" and the Interview Guidance Programme aligns with Civil Services Achievers’ Point’s longstanding commitment to impart quality education, thereby fulfilling its social responsibility. By extending its support to those who need it the most, the institute aims to contribute positively to the diversification and strengthening of the Civil Services workforce.
For more information about "Mission 1 Lakh" and the Interview Guidance Programme, interested individuals can visit the official website of Civil Services Achievers’ Point at csap.co.in or contact 9127515541.