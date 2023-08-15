CSAP Launches "Mission 1 Lakh" To Provide Free Civil Services Coaching

Moreover, Civil Services Achievers’ Point is introducing an exclusive "Interview Guidance Programme" (IGP), designed to boost up confidence and personality development and to unchain the myth of Interview Boards of the Civil Services Examination. The interview stage is often a make-or-break moment, and the institute aims to ensure that all aspirants, regardless of their economic background, have an equal opportunity to excel. This initiative will include, among a host of other things, one-to-one mock interview sessions with esteemed panellists including Shri Anil Swarup (Retired IAS, Former Coal Secretary of India, Indian Author), Shri Rabindra Kalita (Former APSC Member), and Shri Rajdeep Lekharu, (Director, Civil Services Achievers’ Point.)