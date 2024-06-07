Curious Case Of Khalistan Supporter Set Loose In Guwahati

The Dispur police in Guwahati received a complaint late on Thursday night of pro-Khalistan writings being discovered on a wall near Srinagar Point on GS Road.
A police statement today said that they found writings in Assamese - (পূর্বৰ খালিস্থান মুক্ত অঞ্চল ঘোষণা কৰক ভাৰতক UNESCO ক অনুৰোধ।) Declare the former Khalistan free state; request to India and UNESCO, (মোদী অৱসৰ প্ৰিয়ংকা প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী) Modi retirement, Priyanka Prime Minister, and (মহাত্মাৰ হত্যাকাৰী নাথুৰাম দল বি জে পি দেশৰ পৰা বিদায় দি কংগ্ৰেছ C P I M) Congress CPIM remove Mahatma's killer Nathuram's party BJP from the country - on the wall.
According to the police, an enquiry was made regarding the matter and they questioned some witnesses in the initial canvassing. During the canvassing, a witness stated that he knew the person who wrote on the wall and also saw him doing so.
The witness further informed the police that the person they are looking for is not mentally sound and is used to writing and scribbling on the walls here and there. He identified the suspect as Dharmeswar Deka, a resident of the Srinagar locality which comes under the Dispur Police Station.
Based on the information, the police visited the house of Deka when they noticed similar writings on his own wall. The people of the locality also corroborated the same saying "Dharmeswar Deka is suffering from mental disease since long and he used to write here and there with paints," according to the police statement.
Upon searching the house, the police officials found a bottle of blue paint, a bottle of kerosene and a pair of slippers having blue paint drops, which were seized.
Meanwhile, the police also stated that the wife of the person works on a contractual basis and runs the family. Often the neighbours complain about him writing on their walls. "He is fond of blue colour and used to write in blue paints," the police said.
Furthermore, the officials also said that he was not at home when they visited and hence the family has been asked to produce him at the Dispur Police Station with his medical documents.
He is undergoing treatment at GMCH, the police said, adding that for the last six months, however, he is not cooperating with the family members for treatment.
"No other design by any vested interest groups have been found during enquiry. Further enquiry is on," said the police.