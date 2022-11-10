CUSU Election 2022 Begins Today

The Cotton University Students’ Union Election (CUSU) has begun on Thursday in Guwahati.

The voting started from 10 am and will continue till 2 pm at the university premises.

It will be held for 15 out of 16 posts as one candidate won the post unopposed.

The name of the candidate is Pohor Debbarma who won the post of Football and Hockey unopposed.

Moreover, three candidates are contesting for the President and General Secretary.