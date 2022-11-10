CUSU Election 2022 Begins Today

The Cotton University Students’ Union Election (CUSU) has begun on Thursday in Guwahati.
The voting started from 10 am and will continue till 2 pm at the university premises.
It will be held for 15 out of 16 posts as one candidate won the post unopposed.
The name of the candidate is Pohor Debbarma who won the post of Football and Hockey unopposed.
Moreover, three candidates are contesting for the President and General Secretary.
The three candidates contesting for the post of President are- Tridib Bhagabati, Niraj Bora and Rittik Thakuria.
And the three candidates who are contesting for the post of General Secretary are- Rituraj Saikia, Amar Krishna Narayan and Manash Kamal Das.
Total of 43 candidates will be contesting for the 15 posts in CUSU Election.
The nomination for the election was filed on November 2 and campaigning began on the evening of the nomination day.