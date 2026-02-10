Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics FDP Begins at NFSU Guwahati

A five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics” commenced on Monday at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Guwahati Campus, to strengthen professional capacity and technical expertise in critical areas of digital security and forensic investigation.

The programme, being conducted from February 9 to February 13, 2026, is sponsored by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) Phase III initiative.

The FDP brings together eminent speakers and subject experts from leading academic and research institutions, including IIT Guwahati, IIIT Guwahati, NFSU Gandhinagar and Guwahati, Tezpur University, and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Guwahati. These experts are sharing specialised knowledge, practical insights, and contemporary best practices with the participants.

According to the organisers, the training programme will address a wide range of emerging and advanced topics such as Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity, Operating System Security, Malware Analysis, and other specialised domains related to evolving cyber threats and digital forensic investigations.

Designed to combine theoretical instruction with hands-on learning, the FDP aims to equip participants with advanced technical skills required to respond effectively to modern cybersecurity challenges and complex digital crimes.

The programme is expected to benefit faculty members, cybersecurity professionals, police personnel, and forensic scientists, enhancing their competencies while strengthening institutional capabilities in the field of digital security.

Through this initiative, NFSU Guwahati seeks to contribute to national efforts in capacity building, awareness generation, and skill development in cybersecurity and digital forensics, areas of increasing strategic importance in India’s rapidly expanding digital ecosystem.