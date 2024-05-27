Cyclone "REMAL" Alert: Kamrup Metro District Issues Precautionary Measures

In response to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning regarding Cyclone Storm "REMAL," which has made landfall on the West Bengal and Bangladesh border, the District Commissioner of Kamrup Metro District has issued a series of precautionary measures. The cyclone's influence is anticipated to extend to the northeastern states until May 28, 2024.
To ensure preparedness and mitigate potential risks in Kamrup Metropolitan District, the following actions have been advised:
1. Alert Mode Activation: All Response Agencies, Line Departments, and Revenue Circle Officers are instructed to be on high alert from June 1, 2024.
2. Essential Services Continuity: Key departments including GMC, APDCL, Health & Family Welfare, PHE, DFO (T), PWD Roads, AH & Vety. Dept., WR Dept are urged to maintain alert teams for immediate response and continuity of essential services.
3. Operationalization of Ferries/Boats: IWT/Revenue Circle Officers are directed to consider the operationalization of ferries/boats on the Brahmaputra and other tributaries as needed.
4. Vigilance on Fishing Activities: The Fishery Department is tasked with closely monitoring fishing activities and conducting mass alert dissemination drives among fishermen in riverine areas.
5. Public Alert Dissemination: The DIPRO Kamrup Metropolitan will disseminate cyclone alerts among the public as necessary.
6. Landslide Awareness Generation: Circle officers, with the assistance of local police stations, will conduct awareness campaigns for landslide incidents in vulnerable areas through miking.
7. Task Force Meetings: Revenue Circle Officers are required to convene task force meetings at the circle level immediately to ensure the preparedness of line departments and activate volunteers for public alert dissemination and immediate response.
8. Relief Camp Preparedness: Revenue Circle Officers will identify and prepare relief camps for the sheltering of affected people, with assistance from concerned line departments if required.
9. Resource Management: The DTO, Kamrup Metropolitan, will oversee the procurement of recovery vans, excavators, cranes, and other resources as needed.
10. Tree Clearing Teams: The DFO, Kamrup (M), is requested to maintain tree cutting teams to clear uprooted trees and debris caused by the storm.
11. NDRF/SDRF Readiness: NDRF/SDRF teams are instructed to be on standby for deployment as per the exigency.
These precautionary measures aim to enhance preparedness and minimize the impact of Cyclone "REMAL" on Kamrup Metro District. Residents are urged to stay vigilant and follow advisories from local authorities.