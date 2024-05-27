Cyclone "REMAL" Alert: Kamrup Metro District Issues Precautionary Measures

1. Alert Mode Activation: All Response Agencies, Line Departments, and Revenue Circle Officers are instructed to be on high alert from June 1, 2024.

2. Essential Services Continuity: Key departments including GMC, APDCL, Health & Family Welfare, PHE, DFO (T), PWD Roads, AH & Vety. Dept., WR Dept are urged to maintain alert teams for immediate response and continuity of essential services.

3. Operationalization of Ferries/Boats: IWT/Revenue Circle Officers are directed to consider the operationalization of ferries/boats on the Brahmaputra and other tributaries as needed.