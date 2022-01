An incident of daylight robbery was reported in Guwahati’s Lachit Nagar where two bike-borne miscreants allegedly looted Rs 3 lakh.

The incident occurred in front KFC where the two bikers snatched the money from two workers of the Indane – Guwahati’s Nabajyoti Gas Agency and sped away.

They were carrying the cash to deposit at the Bank of Baroda.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged at Paltanbazar police station. Further investigation is on.