DB Stock Broking Fraud: Guwahati Police Detain Woman; Rs 7,000 Cr Scam Exposed

Guwahati police have detained a woman in connection with the DB Stock Broking firm, whose owner, Deepankar Barman, has gone missing following a massive financial scandal.
The stock broking firm, which abruptly ceased operations, is reported to have defrauded investors of approximately Rs 7,000 crore.
Sources informed that the detained woman has ties to the firm's owner, though her identity has not been disclosed. Barman, the firm's Director, remains untraceable since the scam was uncovered.
Earlier yesterday, disgruntled investors gathered outside DB Stock Broking's Bora Service office in Guwahati to protest after suffering significant financial losses.
The firm, which launched in 2018, had attracted thousands of clients by promising high returns on investments. However, many investors are now reporting substantial losses, with some stating they had invested up to Rs 80 lakhs.
DB Stock Broking, which claims to have over 16,000 clients, operated not only in Guwahati but also had offices in Nalbari, Assam, and Hyderabad. The company reportedly used Angel One, a popular investment platform, to manage clients' funds.
Despite repeated attempts to contact the firm, customers have been unable to reach it.