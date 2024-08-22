DB Stock Broking Scam: Monalisa Das Sent to 7-Day Police Custody

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on Thursday granted Paltanbazar police seven days of custody to further investigate Monalisa Das’s involvement in the multi-crore DB Stock Broking scam.
Monalisa Das, the partner of Dipankar Barman, the owner of DB Stock Broking, appeared before the CJM court in connection with the ongoing investigation into the massive investment fraud. She was arrested by Paltanbazar police under case number 288/2024 of the Paltanbazar police station.
According to reports, Das is accused of aiding Barman, the main culprit in the scam, and the police had sought her custody to delve deeper into her role in the case.