DB Stock Owner Dipankar Barman Suspected of Planning to Flee Country: Reports

Barman had previously addressed the situation in a video statement, acknowledging payment delays and promising improvements by September 2024. He stated, “I hope everyone is doing good. There has been a communication gap between me and my clients for the last couple of days. Thus, I thought to share this video as part of my communication. From last couple of days, there has been a delay in payments, thus, clients were little worried. Everything will be normal, one thing I must share that there has been little issue with the service. I am sure, the service will grow up by September this year. We will also hire new employees. Investors’ call will be responded on time.”