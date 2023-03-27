Deer Escapes from Assam State Zoo in Guwahati

A deer escaped from the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati on Monday.

According to sources, the deer was found taking shelter inside the compound of a house in Jonali Path area in Guwahati.

It is suspected that the deer escaped through a broken wall at the zoo.

While interacting with the media, the Chiriyakhana Suraksha Mancha Vice President said, “For several days we have been focusing to safeguard the animals of the zoo. Today morning, my friend rang me up and said that a deer has escaped from the zoo and is taking shelter inside the compound of a house. Upon getting this information, I immediately informed the zoo authorities who then asked to send a photo.”

“After I sent them the photo, they said that it is nothing to worry about, just open the gate and he will leave. They said it was normal as 10-12 deer roam in the area in search of food. It is true that several deer are found roaming in the area near the zoo but no efforts are being made from the zoo authorities to repair the walls. As the walls are broken and heights are too short, the deer can easily escape from the zoo,” he added.