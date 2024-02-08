Department of Philosophy, GU Organises World Philosophy Day, 2023

The programme was inaugurated by Professor Pratapjyoti Handique, Vice-Chancellor, GU. In his inaugural speech Professor Handique highlighted the theme of World philosophy Day 2023, that is, "Philosophical Reflection in a Multicultural World" and emphasised the need of understanding and dialogues between different cultures. Dr. Akoijam Thoibisana, Head of the Department of Philosophy, GU and Chairperson of the event delivered the welcome speech. Dean, faculty of Arts GU Prof. Jayanta Krishna Sharma points out the significance of Philosophy by focusing on its enduring value for human thought. He calls Philosophy as an inspiring discipline and lays stress on its role in transforming society. Dr. Jagadish Sarma, Secretary, University Classes, GU and other faculty members of different departments also waste present in the event.