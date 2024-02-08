Department of Philosophy, GU Organises World Philosophy Day, 2023

Department of Philosophy, Gauhati University (GU) celebrates World Philosophy Day, 2023 at Phanidhar Datta Seminar Hall. The programme was sponsored by The Ministry of Education, Indian Council of Philosophical Research, New Delhi. Professor (Retd.) Sibnath Sarma, Department of Philosophy, GU and Professor Laxmikanta Padhi, Department of Philosophy, University of North Bengal were the keynote speakers.
The programme was inaugurated by Professor Pratapjyoti Handique, Vice-Chancellor, GU. In his inaugural speech Professor Handique highlighted the theme of World philosophy Day 2023, that is, "Philosophical Reflection in a Multicultural World" and emphasised the need of understanding and dialogues between different cultures. Dr. Akoijam Thoibisana, Head of the Department of Philosophy, GU and Chairperson of the event delivered the welcome speech. Dean, faculty of Arts GU Prof. Jayanta Krishna Sharma points out the significance of Philosophy by focusing on its enduring value for human thought. He calls Philosophy as an inspiring discipline and lays stress on its role in transforming society. Dr. Jagadish Sarma, Secretary, University Classes, GU and other faculty members of different departments also waste present in the event.
The Keynote speaker Professor Sibnath Sarma spoke on the topic "Philosophy: Empowering Quest for Values". Professor Sarma in his lecture covered various topics like why philosophy is necessary for humanity, how philosophy takes us forward in life. The other Keynote speaker, Professor Laxmikanta Padhi delivered a lecture on the topic "Does Dharma Make a Human Being Valuable? An Analysis from Moral Philosophy and Nitisatra". He discussed how Dharma influences human life and philosophy in various ways. The event was hosted by Dr. Jahnabi Deka, Coordinator of World Philosophy Day, 2023. The programme ended with vote of thanks offered by Dr. Padmadhar Choudhury, Department of philosophy, GU.