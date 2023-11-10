‘Dhanteras’ Offers by Leading Jewellers in Guwahati: All You Need To Know

Prasenjit Deb
On account of Dhanteras festivities, the city of Guwahati witnessed a massive footfall of customers across all the major jewellery stores in the city, despite rise in gold price up to Rs 59,200 per 10 gram.
Almost all of the city's jewellery retailers have come up with exclusive deals for their consumers.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, Ratul Borah, Branch Manager, MP Jewellers, said, “We have come up with an exclusive offer for our customers from November 1, 2023. Not only for Dhanteras, the offer is valid till tomorrow. We are providing a flat 25% discount on making charge of gold ornaments (18 carats, 22 carats, 24 carats). Moreover, we have also decided to give Rs 100 off on per 10 gram. Apart from that, if the purchase items costs Rs 75,000 and above, customers will be given a gold coin absolutely free. For diamonds, platinum and gem stones we are providing 10% discount on every purchase.”
Borah further stated that the response from Guwahati residents has mesmerised this Dhanteras with more new clients.
Similarly, Guwahati’s one of the most renowned jewellery outlets, L Gopal Jewellers Pvt Ltd in Guwahati claimed that there has been no major difference in customer footfall if compared to the previous year.
“We got a good response since the morning hours today. Despite a rise in gold price almost upto 22% this year, customers have come in numbers at our store to purchase gold, diamonds, etc, which is very commendable. We are also offering a flat discount of 30% on making charges for gold ornaments and 50% on diamonds.” said the proprietor of the L Gopal Jewellers Pvt Ltd.
Meanwhile, the Manager of the Manik Chand & Sons (Jewellers) Pvt. Ltd told Pratidin Time that this year timing for Trayodashi Tithi is long; following which the customer’s footfall was good.
“Dhanteras is a major Hindu festival in our culture, thus, people of Northeast celebrates this day with much joy and fervor. Whatever may be the gold price, customers comes on this day every year to purchase ornaments be it gold, diamonds, silver, etc. We are also providing flat 25% discount on gold making charge, while, 5% discount is applicable on purchase of diamond and platinum,” said the Manager of Manik Chand & Sons (Jewellers) Pvt. Ltd
It may be mentioned that Dhanteras is celebrated across the country with much joy and fervor every year on Trayodashi Tithi. People pray to Goddess Laxmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, as well as Lord Kuber.
Dhanvantri Jayanti is also observed on this day. Dhanteras will be observed on Trayodashi Tithi, which is why it is also known as Dhanatrayodashi.
In the year 2023, Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanteras festival is being celebrated all over the country today i.e., on November 10, 2023.
Dhanteras 2023: Date and Time
Trayodashi Tithi Begins - November 10, 2023 - 12:35 PM
Trayodashi Tithi Ends - November 11, 2023 - 01:57 PM