Dibrugarh Tea Garden Accident Victim Moina Nayak Discharged from GMCH

Moina Nayak (24), the tea garden employee who had been undergoing advanced treatment after she sustained major injuries while working at the Lepetkatta tea factory in Assam’s Dibrugarh have been discharged from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday.

Moina Nayak was admitted to the GMCH on July 23 last year post the tragic incident occurred. She was shifted for plastic surgery on August 18.

She was released from the GMCH earlier today and advised to continue regular dressing at home. She has also been asked to visit the plastic surgery OPD after six weeks for a checkup.

It may be mentioned that, in July last year Moina Nayak was seriously injured when her hair got stuck in the CTC machine while she accidently entered into the dryer machine of the factory. She was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital for treatment but doctors referred her to GMCH.