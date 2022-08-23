Digital Traffic Management System Implemented In Guwahati, Deets Inside

In a bid to decongest the streets of the city, the Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL) made functional the installed integrated traffic management systems at 20 locations on Tuesday in the first phase.

A digital traffic policing system has also been implemented and commuters have been warned off violating any rules.

The 20 locations include, Paltanbazar, Nepali Temple, Ulubari, Bhangaghar, ABC Point, Srinagar Point, Ganeshguri, Super Market, Six Mile, VIP Road, Khanapara Flyover, Last Gate, Jayanagar Point, Ganesh Mandir and Rajdhani Mosque.

Moreover, cameras and sensors have been installed to monitor traffic.

According to reports, two CCTV cameras will be attached at each traffic signal where one CCTV camera will capture road visuals while the other will monitor vehicle license plates and zebra crossings.