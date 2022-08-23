Digital Traffic Management System Implemented In Guwahati, Deets Inside

In a bid to decongest the streets of the city, the Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL) made functional the installed integrated traffic management systems at 20 locations on Tuesday in the first phase.
A digital traffic policing system has also been implemented and commuters have been warned off violating any rules.
The 20 locations include, Paltanbazar, Nepali Temple, Ulubari, Bhangaghar, ABC Point, Srinagar Point, Ganeshguri, Super Market, Six Mile, VIP Road, Khanapara Flyover, Last Gate, Jayanagar Point, Ganesh Mandir and Rajdhani Mosque.
Moreover, cameras and sensors have been installed to monitor traffic.
According to reports, two CCTV cameras will be attached at each traffic signal where one CCTV camera will capture road visuals while the other will monitor vehicle license plates and zebra crossings.
These CCTV cameras will detect red light violations on the roads, not wearing helmets, driving while talking on the phone, not wearing seat belts and so on.
Installation of the Integrated Traffic System across the city is expected to be completed by August 2023.
More than 1,000 cameras manufactured by world leading camera manufacturer Honeywell will be installed at 95 traffic points in the city with an adaptive traffic control system.