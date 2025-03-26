Dilwar Hussain Case: Hearing Underway; Police Seeks 5-Day Custody

Senior journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati on Wednesday, where the hearing of his case is currently underway.

According to sources, the police have sought a five-day custody of Dilwar Hussain. However, the case is currently being heard by the CJM court, whereas legal experts suggest that such matters fall under the jurisdiction of a special court. Given this procedural complication, the prospects of Mazumdar being granted bail remain uncertain.

Notably, Dilwar Hussain was arrested late Tuesday night after being detained for questioning the Managing Director of Assam Cooperative Apex Bank amid a protest against alleged corruption. Surprisingly, his arrest was made under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s Sections 351(2)/3(1)(r) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015—charges completely unrelated to the corruption allegations against Apex Bank’s MD, which was the primary focus of the protest.

Tensions flared outside Guwahati Press Club in the city as journalists staged a protest against the arrest of fellow journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar. The situation further intensified after a confrontation ensued between the police and protestors. Journalists also gathered outside the CJM court earlier today and staged a protest, condemning the police action.

The arrest of Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar has sparked widespread reactions across Assam. He was detained by Panbazar Police on Tuesday for questioning Assam Cooperative Apex Bank’s Managing Director, Dambaru Saikia, regarding corruption allegations. Initially summoned to the police station, Mazumdar was kept in custody from 11 AM to 11 PM without being informed of any charges.

Later, he was booked under IPC sections 351(2)/3(1)(R) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015, in case number 110/2025, for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a tribal individual.

Journalists and media organizations across the state have strongly condemned the arrest, terming it a conspiracy to suppress press freedom. The protest at Guwahati Press Club saw both senior and junior journalists coming together in solidarity, demanding Mazumdar’s immediate release and justice for the journalistic fraternity.