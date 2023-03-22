Guwahati News

Director General NE Zone Felicitates Winners of G20 Online Quiz Competition

Officials and Staff members of AIR, PIB and CBC Guwahati were also present during the occasion.
In a bid to create awareness on G20 during India's presidency this year, All India Radio (AIR), Guwahati conducted an online quiz competition on 4th  March 2023. The competition held in collaboration with Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Guwahati was on the theme of G20. Around 300 participants took part in the online quiz and 5 participants were selected as winners.

Shri B Narayanan, DG NE Zone, Ministry of I&B felicitated the winners today in the office of Director General North East Zone Guwahati. The winners of the competition were Hrishikesh Das from Tihu, Arup Kalita from Guwahati, Pradeep Handique from Lakhimpur, Amal Kalita from Baksa and Bhabajit Bhattacharya from Nalbari. Officials and Staff members of AIR, PIB and CBC Guwahati were also present during the occasion.

