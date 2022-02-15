Dr. B Barooah Cancer Institute Observe International Childhood Cancer Day

Dr. B Barooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) on Tuesday observed International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) by organising some competitions for children. The theme for this year was “Better Survival” is achievable through your hands “Right care at the right time by the right team”.

A talk on nutrition for the parents of children having cancer was delivered during the event. Apart from that, drawing and musical chair competitions were organised for the children.

The itineraries of the event also included a yoga session with Bikash Barua, and an interactive session was held with television actor Dipjyoti Keot, popularly known as Mohan from Assamese television serial Beharbari Outpost.

International Childhood Cancer Day on February 15 was declared by the International Society of Pediatric Oncology at Stöcklen in Switzerland, said the professor of Medical and Pediatric Oncology at BBCI, Dr. Munlima Hazarika.

Further speaking, Dr. Hazarika said, “The main idea behind was to create awareness about childhood cancer among general physicians and doctors. With the right awareness among general physicians, many types of childhood cancers can be diagnosed early and thereby improving the lives of children and adolescents with cancer”.

Notably, more than 4 lakh children and adolescents below the age of 20 years are diagnosed with cancer every year. In some high-income countries the chances of survival are close to 80 percent while in some low-income countries is as low as 20 percent.

A study by the Indian Journal of Medical and Pediatric Oncology said that close to 50,000 children and adolescents in India between the ages 0 and 13 are likely to succumb to it every year. It added that cancer was the ninth most common cause of death among children in the country.