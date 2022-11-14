"Dream Girl" Lands In Guwahati To Attend Nalbari Raas

Popular Bollywood actress Hema Malini, lovingly referred to as ‘Dream Girl’ landed in Assam on Monday.

According to reports, the noted actress is scheduled to attend the ‘Raas’ festival celebrations in Assam’s Nalbari in the evening.

Dream Girl landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati at around 10 am today.

She landed to warm greetings from members of the Nalbari Raas Committee and officials of the Tourism Department of Assam.

Hema Malini headed to Hotel Radisson Blu from the airport and will be stationed there. From there she is expected to leave for Nalbari to attend the festivities as the chief guest.