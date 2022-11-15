6-year-old Sexually Assaulted by Driver in Guwahati

In yet another case of heinous crime, a driver sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl in the city of Guwahati on Monday.

According to sources, the incident occurred in Noonmati and the driver has been identified as Gagan Das.

The victim’s family alleged that the accused raped the minor and lodged a complaint against him.

Noonmati Police have arrested the accused and have started investigation the incident.

Further investigation is underway.

Last week, an 80-year-old man raped a 3-year-old girl in Datalpara and the accused was known to the family.

The police arrested the accused.