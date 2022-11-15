Guwahati News

6-year-old Sexually Assaulted by Driver in Guwahati

According to sources, the incident occurred in Noonmati and the driver has been identified as Gagan Das.
Pratidin Bureau

In yet another case of heinous crime, a driver sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl in the city of Guwahati on Monday.

The victim’s family alleged that the accused raped the minor and lodged a complaint against him.

Noonmati Police have arrested the accused and have started investigation the incident.

Further investigation is underway.

Last week, an 80-year-old man raped a 3-year-old girl in Datalpara and the accused was known to the family.

The police arrested the accused.

