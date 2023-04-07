Droupadi Murmu Attends Gauhati HC’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

The President said that the northeastern region is possibly the best example of how various communities have lived together historically. She also said that it is heartening to see that the Gauhati High Court continues to uphold the customary laws that have been in practice in some of the states under its jurisdiction. By respecting the sentiments of the indigenous people, this institution has helped enhance the ethos of peaceful coexistence in this region.

Speaking about environmental degradation, the President said, “In our time, we must become sensitive to ecological justice. Environmental degradation has led to great injustice to many communities around the world. We need to be sensitive to other species as well as towards the whole ecology, because humankind as a whole has done unprecedented damage, that is, injustice to the other members of Mother Nature’s family. She said that working towards ecological justice can take many forms. She expressed confidence that the legal fraternity would also make meaningful contributions to it.”

“Speaking of justice, I cannot help but repeat what I have said before. I strongly believe that justice, by definition, has to be inclusive, and thus must be accessible to all,” Droupadi Murmu added.

The President also urged the young generation, especially young lawyers and students of law to find technological solutions in the legal domain that can provide a helping hand to the poor and the needy.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu flagged off Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition 2023 organized by Assam Mountaineering Association at Guwahati. The President conveyed her best wishes to the team for the success of the expedition.