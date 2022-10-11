Droupadi Murmu to Inaugurate Supercomputer Facility at IIT Guwahati on Oct 13

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate a supercomputer facility ‘Param Kamrupa’ and a high power active and passive component laboratory ‘SAMEER’ at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati campus in Assam’s Guwahati on Thursday.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar and state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta along with other dignitaries will be present at the occasion, said a statement.

The event at IIT-Guwahati will also include virtual inauguration of Dhubri Medical College and Hospital and a foundation stone laying ceremony for Zonal Institutes of National Institute of Virology in Assam’s Dibrugarh and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Welcoming the President, IIT Guwahati Director Prof. T.G. Sitharam said, “It is our honour and pleasure to welcome the Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu on her maiden visit to our campus.”