Dry Day Looms Over Poll-Bound Guwahati Ahead Of 3rd Phase

The administration in Assam's Kamrup metropolitan imposed a dry day across the district with Guwahati heading to polls in the third phase on May 7.
An order from the excise department stated that dry day has been declared in the district and will be in force in Guwahati from 5 pm on May 5 till the end of polling at 5 pm on May 7.
While the order remains enforced, all wholesale warehouses, bonded warehouses, IMFL retail "Off" and "On" shops, and country spirit shops under the Kamrup metropolitan district will remain closed.
Moreover, any violation of the order will be dealt with extreme severity as per provisions of the Assam Excise Act and Rules as well as under the provisions of section 135 (C) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the order mentioned.
"In pursuance of the Govt. W.T. Message vide ECF No.271931/394 dated 29th March, 2024 and in connection with the ensuing 3rd Phase of General Elections, 2024 to the parliamentary constituencies of Guwahati which is scheduled to be held on 7/05/2024, the undersigned hereby declares "DRY DAY" in Kamrup Metropolitan District w.e.f. 5.00 P.M. of 05/05/2024 to 5:00 P.M. 07/05/2024 including the day of counting of votes which is fixed on 04/06/2024," the official order read.