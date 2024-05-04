Dry Day Looms Over Poll-Bound Guwahati Ahead Of 3rd Phase

"In pursuance of the Govt. W.T. Message vide ECF No.271931/394 dated 29th March, 2024 and in connection with the ensuing 3rd Phase of General Elections, 2024 to the parliamentary constituencies of Guwahati which is scheduled to be held on 7/05/2024, the undersigned hereby declares "DRY DAY" in Kamrup Metropolitan District w.e.f. 5.00 P.M. of 05/05/2024 to 5:00 P.M. 07/05/2024 including the day of counting of votes which is fixed on 04/06/2024," the official order read.