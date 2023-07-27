Elderly Man Murdered While Going To Mosque In Guwahati

An elderly man was allegedly murdered by two unidentified miscreants while he was on his way to the mosque in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area on Thursday early morning.
The shocking attack took place at Friends Path, just 100 meters away from Haitgaon Police Station, leaving the local community in disbelief.
According to preliminary information, the victim was proceeding towards the mosque on Thursday early morning when he was ambushed and attacked by the assailants.
The deceased, identified as Javed Ali Ahmed, was a retired engineer. Reportedly, he was a member of the mosque committee.
Sources said that Ahmed was battered with an iron rod, resulting in his death. The rod was also found at the crime scene.
Despite the proximity of the Haitgaon Police Station, the attackers managed to execute the assault swiftly and fled the scene before any immediate intervention could be made. The police were alerted promptly after the incident, and a team rushed to the site to commence an investigation.
Moreover, a CCTV footage that was acquired shows two men following the victim man through the lane where the attack took place. It is presumed that the men in the footage are the suspected murderers.
It is notable to mention that a similar murder took place at the same locality where a man was murdered by unidentified miscreants. Reportedly, he was also a member of the committee of the same mosque.
Further investigation is on.