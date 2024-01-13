Elephant Rampage: Picnic Turned Chaos in Assam's Kamrup Metro District

A herd of elephants gatecrashed and drove away picnickers at Hajongbari in the Chandrapur region of Assam's Kamrup Metro District on Saturday.
The herd can be seen in a video raiding the picnic group, causing terror in the vicinity with its violent behaviour.
According to reports, wild elephants destroyed a luxury four-wheeler car bearing the registration number AS01 EW 3040, as well as a number of reserved private buses.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the elephant attack.
A team of Pragjyotishpur police and the forest personnel rushed to the spot after locals informed about the incident.
The herd of elephants on the prowl is thought to have come down to the plains from the adjacent Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary overnight and was returning to the woods after a water bath at Khambrenga Beel this morning.