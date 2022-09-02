Eminent Educationalist Dr. Prafulla Mahanta Passes Away

Eminent Assamese writer and educationist Dr Prafulla Mahanta passes away in Guwahati early on Friday morning.

The writer was suffering from a serious ailment and undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for since a long time.

He breathed his last at 2:50 am in the hospital. He was 82 years at the time of his death.

His body has been currently taken to his residence and his last rites will be performed later in the day. Thousands of people have gathered to pay their last tributes to the deceased soul.

Notably, Dr Mahanta was popularly known across Assam for his pioneer arguer of the indigenous people’s rights, minute observer and as a truthful journalist in his life.

Mahanta was conferred the ‘Man of the Year-2016’ award, instituted by Engkhong Welfare Society, Bijni of Chirang district.