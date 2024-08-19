Eminent Photojournalist Biju Boro Interacts With Pragjyotish College Students

Eminent photojournalist of Assam, Biju Boro interacted with students during a lecture program organized by the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism in collaboration with IQAC Pragjyotish College Guwahati on Monday.
Biju Boro attended the lecture as the resource person, and discussed with students the emerging trends of photojournalism.
The lecture commenced with the presence of the principal of Pragjyotish College, Dr Manoj Kr. Mahanta and faculty members of the various departments along with non-teaching staff of the college.
Notably, Biju Boro, started his photojournalism career in 2000. Since then, he has been working for daily newspapers ‘Asomiya Pratidin’ and 'The Telegraph'. Besides photojournalism, he also likes wildlife and sports photography.
Some of the major achievements of the photojournalist are:
* Winner of MFI National Press Photo Contest 2012, Mumbai, in General News category
* Winner of Sony Photography Award 2013, Guwahati
* Won the special mention prize at the Wildlife Photo Contest 2013 of the Sanctuary Asia, Mumbai
* Winner of Assam Tourism Photography Award 2014 (Govt. of Assam), Guwahati
* Winner of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)-PII Photography Awards 2014, Delhi
* Sanctuary Asia Wildlife Photographer of the year 2016, Mumbai
* Young Photojournalist of the year Award 2020, by Youth Journalist Association, Assam