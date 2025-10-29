‘Equal Pay for Equal Work’: NHM Employees Intensify Agitation in Guwahati’s Chachal

The statewide protest by National Health Mission (NHM) employees intensified on Wednesday as thousands of contractual health workers from various districts of Assam converged in Chachal, Guwahati, to press for their long-standing demand of “equal pay for equal work”. The protestors launched a work boycott and sit-in demonstration, warning the state government that they would not withdraw the agitation unless their demands were addressed.

Before the protest formally began, members of the NHM Employees’ Association paid an emotional tribute to late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg. They lit candles in front of his portrait and observed a silent prayer, chanting “Joi Zubeen Da” as a mark of respect to the legendary artist who had always voiced concerns for the common people of Assam.

The protesters, many of whom have been serving in Assam’s public health system for more than a decade, alleged that despite their dedication, they continue to be deprived of basic service benefits and fair salaries. They accused the government of neglecting contractual health workers despite repeated assurances.

One of the protestors, who has been serving since 2005, said:

“I have been working on a contractual basis for 20 years under NHM. In 2016, when Himanta Biswa Sarma was the Health Minister, he assured us equal pay for equal work. But even after he became Chief Minister, nothing has changed. Until our services are regularised, we demand equal pay under the 7th Pay Commission.”

Another protester highlighted the contributions of NHM workers during the pandemic:

“We were called COVID warriors and worked day and night risking our lives. But when it comes to salary and job security, the government treats us like casual labourers. The Supreme Court has clearly said that equal work must mean equal pay, irrespective of contractual or permanent status. Even the Assam government issued a notification in 2021 promising 7th Pay Commission pay to NHM staff, but it has not been implemented yet.”

The protestors also demanded gratuity, pension, death benefits, emergency leave, and other service provisions similar to government employees. They said NHM staff play a crucial role in Assam’s health delivery system—running rural health centres, implementing immunisation drives, and handling emergency services—but are paid far less than their government counterparts.

“We are not begging, we are asking for justice,” said another protester. “If an NHM employee dies while on duty, their family is left helpless. There must be a policy to ensure financial security for such families. If the government does not accept our demands soon, we will intensify the movement across the state.”

The NHM Employees’ Association has issued a stern warning that the strike may affect health services if the government fails to open dialogue. So far, no official response has been issued by the state health department regarding the ongoing protest.

