EV Charging Stations Installed by ‘A Plus Charge’ Across Guwahati

‘A Plus Charge’, headquartered in the heart of Guwahati, is spearheading Assam’s transition towards cleaner and greener transportation alternatives.
A unit of AlternatEV Solutions Private Limited, A Plus Charge is at the forefront of installing EV charging stations in diverse locations, including petrol pumps, highways, hotels, restaurants, residential apartments, offices, and commercial areas.
Their contribution does not stop there; they are also providing charging services for EV cab fleets and electric buses, making Assam’s public transportation more sustainable.
The core objective of A Plus Charge is to accelerate Assam's shift towards electric mobility, thereby contributing to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future.
Founder and Director, Samyak Jain, firmly stated his vision and said, "Our goal is to have more than 100 EV chargers across Assam by March 2024."
This unwavering commitment underlines their dedication to expanding the EV infrastructure in the state.
“Anyone across Assam can now become an EV charging station host, thereby generating income for them and contribute to a cleaner environment by promoting eco-friendly transportation. While A Plus Charge as a Charge Point Operator (CPO) offers complete assistance for installation, maintenance, and customer service. Charging stations are now available for as low as Rs. 6,000,” he added.
The company extends a warm invitation to partners across Assam to join their mission of promoting eco-friendly transportation while earning from their EV charging stations.
Present locations of A Plus Charge in Guwahati are Zoo Road, Paltanbazar, Panbazar, Bhangagarh and Lal Ganesh. The upcoming locations are Hatigaon, Lalmati, Changsari, Nalbari, Bongaigaon and Nagaon.