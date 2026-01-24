Ex-AASU General Secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah Joins BJP in Guwahati

Former All Assam Students' Union (AASU) general secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah on Saturday said that he is ready to work for the people, as he formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Guwahati. Baruah was followed by several former AASU functionaries and other leaders of student organisations and political parties in joining the saffron party ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Baruah, who joined the BJP in the presence of party president Dilip Saikia and union minister Pabitra Margherita at the headquarters—Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Basistha Chariali, praised the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He also highlighted the BJP’s transformative work in uplifting rural areas.

Before his joining, Baruah had said, “I have set some priorities for myself, and I will address the media once I have achieved them here. There are many leaders of the Gorkha Students’ Union and the Gorkha Mahila Mancha with me.”

Baruah arrived with his supporters for the official joining event and addressed the media, reacting to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comments to not expect a ticket and only look to work for the BJP, saying, “I will surely do the work for the party.”

Notably, reports emerged earlier in the day that Baruah was among 10 leaders associated with student organisations and political parties set to join the BJP in Assam. This included seven former AASU functionaries.

A list of names also emerged, which included Shankar Jyoti Baruah, former AASU general secretary, along with Kanak Gogoi, Arjun Chetry, Rajib Gogoi and Roktim Bora, all former central executive members of the AASU; Satya Borgohain, former Tinsukia district committee president of the AASU; and Pranjit Hazarika, former AASU Majuli district committee president.

The list also included Shibo Karmakar, former executive member of ATTSA and general secretary of All Assam Lohar Karmakar Samaj central committee; Bablu Bhumij, former president of Duliajan Panchayat and ex-councillor, convenor of AAP; and Samiranjan Borsaikia, central member of the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Committee and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

No Tickets For New Joinees

Earlier in the day, the Assam chief minister dismissed speculations of new joinees, including Shankar Jyoti Baruah, getting tickets for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Sarma, while welcoming them to the BJP, said that they should not expect to get tickets to contest in the polls.

He said, “Today, many former AASU leaders will join the party. However, I want to tell everyone that you are joining the party with so little time left for the elections; hence, don’t expect to get tickets.”

“I welcome them to join the party, do good work and create a base for themselves, but it will be a problem if you are joining today and tomorrow, you come asking for tickets. That is why I am telling Shakar Jyoti Baruah and everyone else coming to the party that the party welcomes you. You can come and start working, but don’t expect to contest in the elections this year,” Sarma said.