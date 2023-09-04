Exercise Utmost Caution While Reporting Child-Related Issue: Former Assam DGP

The former Director General of Assam Police (DGP) and State Information Commissioner Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta emphasized the importance of sensitivity in reporting child-related issues asking media personnel to exercise utmost caution, reports emerged on Monday.
He said this while addressing a keynote address on ‘Role of Media in Child Rights and Child Protection’ organized by the District Child Protection Unit, Kamrup (Metro).
Mahanta said, “While reporting child-related issues, media personnel should exercise the utmost caution. When dealing with cases of child abuse and rape, it is crucial for the media not to disclose the victim’s address or identity, as this is imperative for the child’s future and well-being.”
The former DGP further raised a distressing issue of manipulation of justice in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases.
He stated, “Many POCSO cases fail to reach a resolution due to the undue influence of wealthy individuals who manipulate the victims.”
Notably, a keynote address was organised by the District Child Protection Unit, Kamrup (Metro) in collaboration with UTSAH Child-Rights Organisation with support from the State Child Protection Society, Assam on September 2.