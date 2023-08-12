Fake Currency Printing Racket Busted In Guwahati; One Held

Guwahati city police on Friday night busted a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) printing racket at Lokhra and arrested one individual in connection to it.
Acting on specific information, a team of police conducted an operation at Lokhra area and seized a printing machine along with Rs 8 lakh in fake notes.
The arrested individual has been identified as Mannan Mallik, hailing from Barpeta district.
Notably, the police had recently arrested six such racketeers and seized a whopping Rs 15 lakh in fake notes from their possession.
The latest arrest was made based on information gathered from the previous operations, sources informed.
Earlier this week, Guwahati Police unearthed Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) along with fake gold items from a rented house in the city’s Kahilipara locality.
Fake currency notes amounting to Rs 1,03,500 was found during an operation in which officials also uncovered a golden boat-shaped item, a Christ idol and four ‘Kharus’ (a type of Assamese ornament) all of which later turned out to be fake as well.
The operation was carried out by a team of officials from Bhagadattapur Police Outpost in Kahilipara during which the items and fake currency notes were recovered.
Officials informed that apart from the fake notes and gold items, they were also able to seize three mobile phones and a fake currency printing machine.
Meanwhile, two middlemen were also detained on charges of circulating the fake currency notes and running a business of selling fake gold items to gullible customers.