Fake Doctor Running Clinic In Guwahati's Tarun Nagar Held

A fake doctor operating a clinic in Guwahati was apprehended by the city police following a complaint by another doctor on Wednesday.
As per reports, NK Mishra, the accused fake doctor, was running a clinic for a long time where he tended to patients. The said clinic is situated at Tarun Nagar, a prime location in Guwahati.
When the matter was highlighted by another doctor, Abhijit Neog to the authorities, a crackdown was initiated and the fake doctor was nabbed by the police today.
Bhangagarh Police, who detained Mishra today, are currently interrogating him, sources informed.
Meanwhile, it has surfaced that the accused fake doctor, Mishra used false registration number to run his clinic. The matter had come to the fore once earlier in 2022, however, no action was taken then.