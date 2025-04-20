FFA Alleges Criminal Intimidation of Singer Diganta Bharati During Bihu Event, Files Complaint

The Film Fraternity of Assam (FFA) has lodged a formal complaint with the Officer-in-Charge of Chandmari Police Station against Simanta Thakuria, General Secretary of the ‘Pub Guwahati Bihu Sanmilan’ committee, and several others, for allegedly assaulting and criminally intimidating noted Assamese singer Diganta Bharati during a cultural programme at the AEI Field, Chandmari.

Advertisment

The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of April 16, 2025, at around 1:35 am, when Bharati was invited on stage during a live performance by his wife, acclaimed singer Bhaswati Bharati. According to the complaint filed by the FFA, Diganta Bharati was requested by some committee members to join his wife in a duet. However, as soon as he took the microphone and began singing, a group led by Simanta Thakuria allegedly disrupted the performance, hurling verbal abuse and using force to remove him from the stage.

The complaint states that Bharati was manhandled, publicly insulted over his attire — specifically for wearing jeans — and physically pushed off the stage. The organizers allegedly used “foul language and vile threats in the name of culture” and did not inform Bharati beforehand of any dress code or restriction regarding stage entry.

“This assault has caused public humiliation, mental trauma, and physical injury to Mr. Diganta Bharati, a respected member of our artistic community,” the FFA stated in the complaint. “The accused not only disrupted the performance but also disrespected the cultural spirit of Bihu and tarnished the dignity of the event.”

The FFA further added that despite waiting for an apology or a responsible response from the organizing committee, no remorse has been shown. “On the contrary, their continuing gestures and statements in the media appear to aggravate the harm already caused,” the complaint noted.

Urging police to take immediate and appropriate action, the FFA confirmed they have submitted video and photographic evidence along with witness testimonies to support their claims. They also expressed willingness to cooperate fully with the police investigation.

The police are yet to register a formal FIR at the time of filing this report.

Also Read: Diganta Bharati Row: When Respect Fails, Even Bihu Can Hurt