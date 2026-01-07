FIFA World Cup Trophy In Assam for the First Time; Nandita Gorlosa Announces Details

For the first time, Assam will witness the FIFA(International Federation of Association Football) World Cup Trophy. The most revered trophy in world football will reach Assam very soon.

Advertisment

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa, in her Press Meet today, declared that the trophy will make its debut in Assam on January 13th in Guwahati.

Minister Nandita Gorlosa today addressed a press conference regarding the upcoming FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour. The press meet was held at the conference hall of Bhogeshwari Phukanani Indoor Stadium in Dispur, where Minister Nandita Garlosa spoke to the media.

First Time In Assam

The FIFA World Cup Trophy will make its debut in Assam on January 13. The trophy is scheduled to arrive in Guwahati at 10 a.m. It will be displayed at the Barsapara Stadium from 3 p.m. onwards, allowing fans to get a close look. The trophy will be officially inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at 8:30 p.m. After 12 years, the FIFA World Cup Trophy is returning to India. Entry to the event will be free for all attendees.

There will be a cultural program featuring popular singers, including Shankuraj and Ritu Ribak, which will take place on the Coke Studio stage at 3 p.m., declares minister Gorlosa.

Also Read: Govt Not Responsible For Rise In Electricity Bills: Nandita Gorlosa