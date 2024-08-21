FIR Filed Against 'DB Stock Broking' In Guwahati

Faced with massive financial losses, a section of DB Stock Broking's clients decided to file a police complaint at Guwahati's Patanbazar Police Station on Wednesday.
The said FIR, mentions the name of a woman, allegedly the lover of Dipankar Barman, the man behind 'DB Stock Broking' firm accused of eloping with investors' money.
Meanwhile, the woman has been interrogated by the police and revealed several names. She told the police about the company's accountant, who, according to her, knew a lot about what went on behind the scenes.
The police are now expected to launch a manhunt for the accountant as they look to crack the case.
Meanwhile, the couple - Dipankar and his lover - were set to tie the knot in October, this year. The luxurious Hotel Vivanta in Guwahati, worth several lakhs, had been booked for it.
Accused of running away with investors' money, Dipankar reportedly is in touch with his father, his lover said. In a message, Dipankar's father urged him to release a video for the clients who are in distress.
"Please release a video for them. They are not asking for profits, only the base amount that they had invested. Release a video and make them understand," said his father.
Notably, the matter came to the fore on Tuesday when the people who invested through the firm, gathered outside its Bora Service office to protest.
The firm had accumulated several thousand clients over the years who invested in the stock markets through it. They allegedly used to invest the client's money through Angel One, a popular platform used to invest in the market.
Having started operations in 2018, the company lured clients promising double returns on their investments. However, individual investors stated facing huge losses. A person mentioned investing Rs 10 lakhs, while another stated their Rs 80 lakhs had been invested.