FIR Filed Against Former APSC Chairman Tara Prasad Das Over Forged SC Certificate

Former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Chairman Tara Prasad Das has landed in fresh controversy, with a police complaint filed against him at the Dispur Police Station for allegedly using a fake Scheduled Caste (SC) certificate.

The FIR has been lodged by the Anusuchit Jati Sangrami Yuba Parishad, Assam, which has accused Tara Das of misusing a forged SC certificate to obtain benefits under reserved category quotas.

In addition to the fake caste certificate, the organisation has also alleged that Das committed forgery in his age-related documents.

Representatives of the organisation have been demanding strict action against Das, claiming that such fraudulent activities undermine the rights and opportunities meant for genuine members of the Scheduled Castes.

The organisation had earlier announced a bandh scheduled for August 1. However, it has now been declared that the bandh will be temporarily suspended, pending further developments.

This is not the first time Tara Prasad Das has faced serious allegations. His name has previously come up in connection with the APSC recruitment scam. The fresh accusations, if proven, could further deepen the legal troubles for the former APSC chairman.

Speaking on the issue, a representative of the Anusuchit Jati Sangrami Yuba Parishad said, "Tara Prasad Das does not belong to the Scheduled Caste community. The real question is - how did the office of the District Commissioner issue him a caste certificate in the first place? This is a serious and questionable offence. It's not just the APSC scam; Tara Prasad Das is also involved in a caste certificate fraud."

The Anusuchit Jati Sangrami Yuva Parishad has also appealed to the Assam Chief Minister to initiate a high-level inquiry into all alleged offences committed by Tara Prasad Das. “We now appeal to the Chief Minister of Assam to initiate a thorough investigation into all the offences he has committed,” the representative added.