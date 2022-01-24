Fire at industrial park in Amingaon, properties worth lakhs damaged

A major fire broke out at the premises of the Keshari Udyog at Amingaon in North Guwahati early in the morning today.

The Keshari Udyog is situated inside the Export Promotion Industrial Park that houses several different industries.

Although the fire destroyed all the machinery and raw materials of the particular industry, no one was injured in the incident.

Keshari Udyog is engaged in the manufacture of incense sticks, biomass briquettes, etc.

According to sources, the fire occurred due to a short circuit at about 6 am.

The security guard first noticed the fire and alerted the locals and management of Keshari Udyog about it.

Incense sticks worth lakhs of rupees manufactured at the industrial site were destroyed in the fire.

It took more than six hours fire fighters in more than 10 fire tenders to douse the fire that engulfed the entire complex of the Udyog.

“A huge fire broke out at the Keshari Udyog early in the morning today and we have incurred a huge loss as majority of the machinery and raw materials were completely damaged. Incense sticks worth lakhs were also damaged,” said an employee of Keshari Udyog.

“The fire was so massive that it took a long time for fire fighters to bring it under control. Fortunately, the fire did not spread to the adjoining buildings because the weather was calm due to lack of winds,” said Hari Sarma, a local resident of Amingaon.