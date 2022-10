A massive fire broke out in Guwahati on Saturday evening where property worth Rs. 5 lakhs was gutted into the fire.

According to sources, the fire broke out at a quarter where Gautam Basfar was residing near Central Gotanagar Railway Co-operative in Maligaon.

The fire was initiated from an earthen lamp lit up at their residence.

It also damaged two more quarters adjacent to the one that caught fire.

Three fire brigades rushed to the place and extinguished the fire.