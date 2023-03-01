Fire Breaks Out in Guwahati’s Adabari

A major fire broke out in Guwahati’s Adabari locality on Wednesday evening.

According to sources, the fire broke out a hotel near Bimal Honda showroom.

The cause of the fire incident has not yet been ascertained.

No casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, the fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Earlier, a major fire broke out at Guwahati’s Hatigaon Chariali locality resulting in charring of as many as 127 residences at around 10.15 pm last Thursday.

According to reports, the fire, which started from the house of Riju Ali, is suspected to be ignited by an electrical short circuit. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

As many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The firefighters struggled for more than three hours to douse the blaze.

It is to be noted that the city Guwahati has been witnessing several fire incidents in last couple of years.

A similar kind of devastating fire was last reported in Guwahati’s Fatasil Ambari locality last year in the month of December 2022.

The fire incident had completely gutted down houses of at least 150 families.

The blazing inferno is suspected to have been erupted after more than 15 cylinders exploded in a slum area behind the Kamakhya Ram Borooah College in Fatasil.

All arterial roads were blocked after the fire broke out.

In the year 2023, around four incidents have already been reported in the city.

The latest incident was reported on February 11, where several vehicles were charred by a devastating fire that broke at the parking lot of a building in Guwahati's Christian Basti district.

The unprecedented fire broke out at the parking lot of Silver Square building in the morning hours.

According to information, the fire first erupted inside a vehicle that was being repaired. The blaze then quickly spread to other vehicles parked in the vicinity, gutting them completely.