Fire Engulfs Fancy Bazar; 'Silkalay' Among Several Shops Gutted

A devastating fire erupted in the bustling Fancy Bazar area of Guwahati city earlier today, engulfing numerous shops in its ferocious blaze.
The esteemed 'Silkalay' store, as well as several other establishments, suffered losses worth lakhs of rupees as a result of this conflagration.
The fire, which broke out in the early hours of the morning, quickly spread through the tightly packed commercial market area, sending plumes of thick smoke billowing into the sky. Three fire tenders rushed to the scene, battling tirelessly to contain the flames and prevent further destruction.
Witnesses reported scenes of chaos as frantic shop owners and residents scrambled to salvage whatever they could from the engulfed buildings. The fire's intensity posed significant challenges to firefighting efforts, hampering attempts to bring it under control swiftly.
Meanwhile, firefighters have launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze, with preliminary assessments pointing to a possible electrical fault as the trigger. However, a comprehensive inquiry is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.