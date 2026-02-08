Push to Fit India Movement: ‘Sundays on Cycle’ Held in Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India vision gained fresh momentum on Sunday with a special edition of the ‘Sundays on Cycle’ initiative organised at the Sarusajai Stadium Complex in Guwahati, bringing together Olympians, international sportspersons, coaches and fitness enthusiasts from across Assam.

The early morning cycling rally was flagged off by Assam Sports Minister Nandita Garlosa, with around 400 participants joining the six-kilometre route along National Highway 27 and around the Sarusajai Stadium. Youth, professional athletes and personnel from various security forces participated in large numbers, creating a spirited and inclusive atmosphere.

Addressing the gathering, Garlosa said fitness initiatives spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi and actively promoted by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya align closely with the national vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. She said the strong turnout of young participants on a Sunday morning reflected growing awareness in Assam about the importance of physical fitness and healthy lifestyles.

The rally was led by several distinguished sportspersons, including 2012 London Olympians Jayant Talukdar (archery) and Bharat Chetri (hockey), former world boxing champion Sarita Devi, Indian women’s football team captain Ashalata Devi, and Dronacharya Award-winning boxing coach Sandhya Gurung. Fit India brand ambassadors Bibhu Moni Singha, Nisha Kumari, Divya Ahuja and Shyamantak Ganguly also participated, strengthening the outreach of the Fit India movement.

The Sarusajai Sports Complex witnessed a festive ambience, with yoga and dance demonstrations held alongside the cycling rally. Personnel from the ITBP, BSF and CRPF encouraged the cyclists, while music added to the energetic atmosphere. A special kudo martial arts performance by 32 athletes from Sivasagar district received widespread appreciation from participants and spectators.

Former Indian hockey captain Bharat Chetri, speaking on the occasion, said ‘Sundays on Cycle’ has emerged as a unique national platform promoting fitness across all age groups. He noted that the 60th edition of the initiative was being celebrated simultaneously across the country, underscoring the government’s commitment to public health and citizen participation.

Dronacharya awardee Sandhya Gurung highlighted that fitness and cleanliness are individual habits that collectively contribute to societal well-being, adding that initiatives like ‘Sundays on Cycle’ play a crucial role in inspiring healthier lifestyles.

Indian women’s football team captain Ashalata Devi expressed happiness over the enthusiastic participation of youngsters and parents, stating that such initiatives reinforce the importance of sports and fitness alongside academics, contributing to the holistic development of children and youth.