Five Illegal Bangladesh Nationals Nabbed at Guwahati Railway Station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) detained five illegal Bangladesh nationals at Guwahati Railway station on Tuesday morning.
The detainees include two women and three men. According to officials, all five of them were scheduled to travel to Bengaluru for jobs, which were promised by an Indian national there.
The identities of the apprehended individuals are – Abdullah, Md. Ismail Sardar (19), Mosamad Moina (18 F), Farzana (18 F), and Sohid Sikdar (22). While Sikdar hails from Khulna in Bangladesh, the others are residents of Sylhat.
Further investigation is on.
Recently, the Border Security Force (BSF) detained five Bangladeshi nationals at Agartala Railway Station, during an operation conducted by a Joint Operation Party comprising the BSF Anti Human Trafficking Unit and Special Branch Police Station Amtali.
The apprehended individuals, including a minor and a woman, were intercepted while attempting to board the Agartala - Lokmanya Tilak Express.
The individual were identified as Md Safiqul Islam (32), Samim Reja (9), Selina Bibi (20), Ibrahim Sardar (24), and Simul Hussain (28).