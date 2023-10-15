Flyover Above Zoo-Narengi Road to be named 'Shraddhanjali'; Set for Inauguration on Oct 18

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, “We laid the foundation stone of the flyover on February 1, 2022 and with god’s grace the concerned department has responsibly completed its task within a period of 19 months. As I mentioned earlier, the flyover will be inaugurated on Maha Panchami in the evening hours. I am hopeful that this flyover will reduce the traffic in the RG Baruah road for next 20 years. There will be three lanes above the flyover on both the sides. One of the lanes has been diverted towards Geeta Mandir.”