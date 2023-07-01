Food Hub Sealed In Guwahati For Illegally Serving Hookah To Customers

The café, 'By the Way,' located on S.B Road in the city found itself in hot water on Friday when authorities of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) sealed the establishment for serving hookah without a valid trading license.
The café, known for its ambiance and menu offerings, had been conducting its business illegally, prompting strict action, sources said.
In addition to the closure, the café was also levied a hefty fine of Rs 1,50,000.
This incident serves as a stern reminder to business owners regarding the importance of adhering to licensing regulations and obtaining the necessary permits to operate legally within the city.
Earlier on June 28, two food joints in Guwahati were sealed and levied with heavy penalties for their failure to maintain a hygienic environment and adhere to sanitation guidelines and for running their establishments with invalid trade licenses.
The eateries namely Sanjay Hotel and Ananda Jalpan were sealed. Moreover, a fine of Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 35,000 was levied respectively.